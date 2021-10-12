 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/11
1. CBC (12-2) was idle.
2. Chaminade (10-3) vs. John Burroughs (10-3), 4 p.m.
3. SLUH (15-1) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (13-3) was idle.
5. Mehlville (9-1) was idle.
6. Triad (17-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (15-3) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (12-4) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/11
1. Althoff (18-4) was idle.
2. MICDS (10-4) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (12-2) def. Francis Howell Central (8-6), 6-0.
4. John Burroughs (10-3) at Chaminade (10-3), 4 p.m.
5. Westminster (12-3) def. Timberland (11-6), 2-0.
6. Orchard Farm (11-3) vs. Winfield (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
7. Whitfield (9-3) lost to Clayton (7-8), 1-0.
8. Civic Memorial (17-2) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-7) was idle.
10. Affton (13-3) def. Lutheran South (5-11), 2-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

