Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 11/1
1. SLUH (22-1) was idle.
2. Chaminade (17-4) was idle.
3. CBC (16-5) def. Priory (7-12), 3-0.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (20-3) was idle.
5. Mehlville (16-2) was idle.
6. Triad (23-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (21-3) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (18-6) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (15-5) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 11/1
1. Althoff (24-5) was idle.
2. MICDS (15-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (15-5) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (14-6) was idle.
5. Westminster (16-5) def. St. Charles (13-9), 3-0.
6. Whitfield (14-5) def. Orchard Farm (19-3), 3-2.
7. Orchard Farm (19-3) lost to Whitfield (14-5), 3-2.
8. Civic Memorial (19-5) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
10. Affton (18-5) def. Medicine and Bioscience (4-5), 3-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

