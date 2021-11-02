|Large school schools - 11/1
|1. SLUH (22-1) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (17-4) was idle.
|3. CBC (16-5) def. Priory (7-12), 3-0.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (20-3) was idle.
|5. Mehlville (16-2) was idle.
|6. Triad (23-0) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (21-3) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (18-6) was idle.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (15-5) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/1
|1. Althoff (24-5) was idle.
|2. MICDS (15-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (15-5) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (14-6) was idle.
|5. Westminster (16-5) def. St. Charles (13-9), 3-0.
|6. Whitfield (14-5) def. Orchard Farm (19-3), 3-2.
|7. Orchard Farm (19-3) lost to Whitfield (14-5), 3-2.
|8. Civic Memorial (19-5) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
|10. Affton (18-5) def. Medicine and Bioscience (4-5), 3-0.