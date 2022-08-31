|Large school schools - 8/30
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (3-0) def. Edwardsville (3-1), 2-0.
|3. Ladue (3-1) def. CBC (1-2), 2-0.
|4. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
|5. SLUH (1-0) vs. Marquette (1-0), 6 p.m.
|6. CBC (1-2) lost to Ladue (3-1), 2-0.
|7. Triad (1-2) def. Father McGivney (3-2), 6-0.
|8. Mehlville (1-0) def. Timberland (1-1), 1-0.
|9. Vianney (2-0) def. Summit (1-1), 1-0.
|10. Oakville (1-0) def. Francis Howell (0-2), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 8/30
|1. Althoff (2-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (0-1) lost to Lindbergh (1-0), 3-1.
|3. John Burroughs (3-0) def. Clayton (1-1), 1-0.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (2-0), 1-0.
|6. Orchard Farm (1-1) def. Parkway North (0-2), 2-1.
|7. St. Pius X (1-1) lost to Valley Park (1-1), 2-1.
|8. Civic Memorial (5-0) def. Metro-East Lutheran (0-4), 11-2.
|9. Westminster (2-0) def. Lutheran South (1-1), 3-1.
|10. Columbia (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.