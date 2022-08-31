 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/30
1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.
2. Collinsville (3-0) def. Edwardsville (3-1), 2-0.
3. Ladue (3-1) def. CBC (1-2), 2-0.
4. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
5. SLUH (1-0) vs. Marquette (1-0), 6 p.m.
6. CBC (1-2) lost to Ladue (3-1), 2-0.
7. Triad (1-2) def. Father McGivney (3-2), 6-0.
8. Mehlville (1-0) def. Timberland (1-1), 1-0.
9. Vianney (2-0) def. Summit (1-1), 1-0.
10. Oakville (1-0) def. Francis Howell (0-2), 2-1.

Small school schools - 8/30
1. Althoff (2-1) was idle.
2. Whitfield (0-1) lost to Lindbergh (1-0), 3-1.
3. John Burroughs (3-0) def. Clayton (1-1), 1-0.
4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (2-0), 1-0.
6. Orchard Farm (1-1) def. Parkway North (0-2), 2-1.
7. St. Pius X (1-1) lost to Valley Park (1-1), 2-1.
8. Civic Memorial (5-0) def. Metro-East Lutheran (0-4), 11-2.
9. Westminster (2-0) def. Lutheran South (1-1), 3-1.
10. Columbia (2-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

