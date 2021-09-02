 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/1
1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) was idle.
2. Francis Howell (2-1) def. Oakville (0-0), 1-0.
3. Francis Howell Central (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 2-1.
4. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0) was idle.
5. Edwardsville (4-0) was idle.
6. Triad (2-0) was idle.
7. Lindbergh (1-0) was idle.
8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
9. De Smet (0-1) def. Holt (0-1), 2-1.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/1
1. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
2. Whitfield (0-1) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (1-0) was idle.
4. MICDS (1-1) was idle.
5. John Burroughs (2-1) was idle.
6. Althoff (3-1) was idle.
7. Union (0-1) was idle.
8. Mascoutah (2-1) def. Columbia (1-3), 5-2.
9. Priory (1-1) was idle.
10. Civic Memorial (4-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

