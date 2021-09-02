|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (2-1) def. Oakville (0-0), 1-0.
|3. Francis Howell Central (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 2-1.
|4. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (4-0) was idle.
|6. Triad (2-0) was idle.
|7. Lindbergh (1-0) was idle.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. De Smet (0-1) def. Holt (0-1), 2-1.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (0-1) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (1-0) was idle.
|4. MICDS (1-1) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (2-1) was idle.
|6. Althoff (3-1) was idle.
|7. Union (0-1) was idle.
|8. Mascoutah (2-1) def. Columbia (1-3), 5-2.
|9. Priory (1-1) was idle.
|10. Civic Memorial (4-0) was idle.