Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/8
1. Summit (0-0) was idle.
2. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
3. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (2-1) at Troy Buchanan (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
5. Fort Zumwalt South (4-0) was idle.
6. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
8. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (0-1) vs. Francis Howell (2-1), 4:15 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (0-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/8
1. Priory (0-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (2-1) at St. Charles (2-2), 6 p.m.
4. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
5. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
6. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
8. Columbia (0-0) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
10. Festus (0-2) vs. Seckman (2-0), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Boys Soccer

