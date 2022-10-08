|Large school schools - 10/7
|1. Webster Groves (14-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (15-2) was idle.
|3. De Smet (10-3) was idle.
|4. SLUH (13-3) was idle.
|5. CBC (10-7) lost to Francis Howell North (7-5), 2-1.
|6. Belleville East (11-4) was idle.
|7. Summit (9-6) was idle.
|8. Triad (15-3) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (11-5) def. Lincoln College Prep, 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/7
|1. Althoff (20-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (9-2) def. Orchard Farm (11-5), 2-0.
|3. Orchard Farm (11-5) lost to Whitfield (9-2), 2-0.
|4. John Burroughs (10-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (11-4) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (19-4) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (13-5) was idle.
|8. Bayless (14-3) def. Maplewood-RH (6-12), 2-1.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (6-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.