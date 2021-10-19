 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/18
1. SLUH (18-1) was idle.
2. Chaminade (11-4) was idle.
3. CBC (13-4) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (16-3) def. Lafayette (11-11), 2-1.
5. Mehlville (12-1) was idle.
6. Triad (19-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (14-4) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/18
1. Althoff (20-4) was idle.
2. MICDS (13-4) def. Lutheran North (4-11), 8-0.
3. St. Dominic (12-3) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (11-4) was idle.
5. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
6. Whitfield (10-4) was idle.
7. Orchard Farm (14-3) def. Maplewood-RH (10-12), 3-0.
8. Civic Memorial (17-4) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-7) was idle.
10. Affton (14-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

