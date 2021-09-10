 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/9
1. Francis Howell (4-1) def. Lafayette (3-2), 3-2.
2. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-2), 7:15 p.m.
3. Edwardsville (8-1) vs. Gibault (1-5), 5 p.m.
4. CBC (2-0) def. Francis Howell North (2-1), 7-0.
5. Francis Howell Central (4-0) def. Troy Buchanan (2-2), 1-0.
6. Oakville (1-1) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (3-1), 2-0.
7. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
9. Ladue (5-0) was idle.
10. Triad (4-0) def. Mascoutah (4-1), 4-0.
Small school schools - 9/9
1. St. Dominic (3-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2), 2-1.
2. John Burroughs (4-1) was idle.
3. Althoff (6-1) def. Marion (2-3), 3-0.
4. Orchard Farm (4-0) def. Warrenton (0-1), 6-0.
5. Civic Memorial (6-0) def. Highland (4-2), 3-0.
6. Whitfield (1-1) vs. Bayless (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
7. MICDS (2-1) def. University City (0-3), 6-0.
8. Westminster (3-1) was idle.
9. Clayton (3-1) was idle.
10. Priory (1-2) lost to Vianney (2-1), 3-2.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News