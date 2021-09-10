|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Francis Howell (4-1) def. Lafayette (3-2), 3-2.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-2), 7:15 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (8-1) vs. Gibault (1-5), 5 p.m.
|4. CBC (2-0) def. Francis Howell North (2-1), 7-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (4-0) def. Troy Buchanan (2-2), 1-0.
|6. Oakville (1-1) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (3-1), 2-0.
|7. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
|9. Ladue (5-0) was idle.
|10. Triad (4-0) def. Mascoutah (4-1), 4-0.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. St. Dominic (3-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2), 2-1.
|2. John Burroughs (4-1) was idle.
|3. Althoff (6-1) def. Marion (2-3), 3-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (4-0) def. Warrenton (0-1), 6-0.
|5. Civic Memorial (6-0) def. Highland (4-2), 3-0.
|6. Whitfield (1-1) vs. Bayless (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
|7. MICDS (2-1) def. University City (0-3), 6-0.
|8. Westminster (3-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (3-1) was idle.
|10. Priory (1-2) lost to Vianney (2-1), 3-2.