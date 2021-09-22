|Large school schools - 9/21
|1. Francis Howell (7-2) def. Holt (2-4), 4-2.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Fort Zumwalt North (5-3), 5-0.
|3. CBC (6-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 1-0.
|4. Edwardsville (10-1) vs. Collinsville (6-3), 6:30 p.m.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-3), 2-1.
|6. Francis Howell Central (6-2) lost to Timberland (6-3), 2-1.
|7. Ladue (6-2) def. Lafayette (5-4), 2-0.
|8. Mehlville (4-0) was idle.
|9. Oakville (3-2) vs. Lindbergh (1-2), 6 p.m.
|10. Triad (9-0) def. Jerseyville (4-6), 13-0.
|Small school schools - 9/21
|1. St. Dominic (9-0) at Borgia (0-8), 6:30 p.m.
|2. John Burroughs (6-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (8-0) was idle.
|4. Whitfield (4-1) vs. Alton Marquette (6-6), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Althoff (10-3) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (9-1) lost to Mascoutah (9-2), 4-2.
|7. MICDS (5-3) def. Principia (1-2), 3-1.
|8. Westminster (7-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-3) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (6-6) at Whitfield (4-1), 4:30 p.m.