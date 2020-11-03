|Large school schools - 11/2
|1. De Smet (7-1) def. CBC (1-5), 2-0.
|2. Francis Howell (18-5) def. Francis Howell North (6-12), 3-0.
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (18-4) def. Warrenton (1-13), 11-0.
|4. Francis Howell Central (15-6) def. Pattonville (2-7), 4-0.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-5) def. Fort Zumwalt West (11-10), 1-0.
|6. Lindbergh (10-2) was idle.
|7. Lafayette (10-5) def. Washington (10-14), 4-2.
|8. Ladue (7-2) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-10) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (13-5), 1-0.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (13-8) def. St. Charles (11-7), 1-0.
|Small school schools - 11/2
|1. St. Dominic (19-1) def. Fort Zumwalt North (6-14), 8-0.
|2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (14-2) def. Duchesne (5-12), 8-0.
|4. Union (18-4) lost to Borgia (14-9), 6-2.
|5. St. Charles (11-7) lost to Fort Zumwalt East (13-8), 1-0.
|6. Priory (8-6) lost to Marquette (7-3), 1-0.
|7. MICDS (9-3) def. Sullivan (2-18), 6-1.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (7-6) lost to Mehlville (6-4), 3-1.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.