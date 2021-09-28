 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/27
1. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2) was idle.
2. SLUH (10-0) was idle.
3. CBC (9-1) was idle.
4. Mehlville (5-0) was idle.
5. Marquette (5-2) was idle.
6. Francis Howell (9-2) was idle.
7. Triad (11-0) was idle.
8. Collinsville (9-3) was idle.
9. Edwardsville (12-2) was idle.
10. Chaminade (5-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/27
1. St. Dominic (10-0) def. St. Mary's (4-6), 5-2.
2. John Burroughs (8-2) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (9-1) was idle.
4. Whitfield (4-2) was idle.
5. Althoff (12-3) vs. Belleville East (6-7), 6:30 p.m.
6. MICDS (7-4) was idle.
7. Westminster (8-2) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (12-2) at Granite City (7-6), 6:30 p.m.
9. Affton (8-2) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (8-6) def. Alton (0-12), 3-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

