|Large school schools - 10/13
|1. SLUH (16-3) def. Helias, 8-0.
|2. De Smet (11-3) def. Hickman, 7-0.
|3. Webster Groves (15-2) def. Lindbergh (10-6), 2-1.
|4. Collinsville (16-3) def. Granite City (5-12), 4-0.
|5. Fort Zumwalt East (13-3) def. Holt (7-9), 1-0.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-2) lost to Clayton (10-6), 3-2.
|7. Chaminade (12-6) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (11-5) was idle.
|9. Triad (16-3) def. Jerseyville (8-14), 11-0.
|10. Ladue (13-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/13
|1. Althoff (22-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (12-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (14-4) def. Parkway Central (6-8), 2-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (12-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (10-5) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (21-4) def. Mascoutah (11-8), 3-1.
|7. Alton Marquette (16-5) was idle.
|8. Bayless (16-4) was idle.
|9. Columbia (15-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (9-7) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (6-12), 7:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.