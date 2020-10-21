 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/20
1. Fort Zumwalt South (16-3) vs. Washington (9-11), 7 p.m.
2. De Smet (5-1) vs. St. Dominic (16-1), 6:15 p.m.
3. Francis Howell Central (13-4) at Timberland (12-7), 6 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (13-5) at Holt (4-10), 6 p.m.
5. Lindbergh (8-1) was idle.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) was idle.
7. SLUH (5-2) at Eureka (2-6), 6 p.m.
8. Marquette (4-3) at Mehlville (4-3), 7 p.m.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-8) at Pacific (6-6), 5 p.m.
10. Parkway North (6-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/20
1. St. Dominic (16-1) at De Smet (5-1), 6:15 p.m.
2. John Burroughs (7-0) was idle.
3. Priory (6-3) at Duchesne (3-9), 6 p.m.
4. Orchard Farm (12-2) was idle.
5. Union (16-3) vs. Sullivan (2-15), 5 p.m.
6. St. Charles (10-4) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (2-1) was idle.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. O'Fallon Christian (8-7) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

