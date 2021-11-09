 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 11/8
1. SLUH (23-2) was idle.
2. Chaminade (17-5) was idle.
3. CBC (18-6) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (22-3) was idle.
5. Mehlville (18-2) was idle.
6. Triad (25-1) was idle.
7. Collinsville (21-4) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (18-7) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-5) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 11/8
1. Althoff (24-5) was idle.
2. MICDS (15-6) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (16-6) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (16-6) was idle.
5. Westminster (17-6) was idle.
6. Whitfield (16-5) was idle.
7. Orchard Farm (19-4) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (19-5) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
10. Affton (19-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News