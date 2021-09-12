|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (9-1) tied Alton Marquette (4-5), 1-1.
|4. CBC (4-0) def. Collinsville (4-3), 1-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (5-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (2-2) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-4), 2-0.
|7. De Smet (2-2) lost to Cape Notre Dame, 2-0.
|8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
|9. Ladue (6-0) def. MICDS (3-2), 4-1.
|10. Triad (6-0) def. Maryville Christian, 6-0.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. St. Dominic (4-0) tied Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1), 0-0.
|2. John Burroughs (5-1) was idle.
|3. Althoff (7-2) lost to West Chicago, 1-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (5-0) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (7-0) vs. Hillsboro, Illinois (1-2) at Bethalto Sports Complex, 10 a.m.
|6. Whitfield (2-1) was idle.
|7. MICDS (3-2) lost to Ladue (6-0), 4-1.
|8. Westminster (4-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
|10. Priory (1-4) lost to Holt (1-4), 1-0.