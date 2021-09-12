 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/11
1. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (9-1) tied Alton Marquette (4-5), 1-1.
4. CBC (4-0) def. Collinsville (4-3), 1-0.
5. Francis Howell Central (5-0) was idle.
6. Oakville (2-2) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-4), 2-0.
7. De Smet (2-2) lost to Cape Notre Dame, 2-0.
8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
9. Ladue (6-0) def. MICDS (3-2), 4-1.
10. Triad (6-0) def. Maryville Christian, 6-0.
Small school schools - 9/11
1. St. Dominic (4-0) tied Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1), 0-0.
2. John Burroughs (5-1) was idle.
3. Althoff (7-2) lost to West Chicago, 1-0.
4. Orchard Farm (5-0) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (7-0) vs. Hillsboro, Illinois (1-2) at Bethalto Sports Complex, 10 a.m.
6. Whitfield (2-1) was idle.
7. MICDS (3-2) lost to Ladue (6-0), 4-1.
8. Westminster (4-1) was idle.
9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
10. Priory (1-4) lost to Holt (1-4), 1-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News