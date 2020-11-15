 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Large school schools - 11/14
1. De Smet (9-2) was idle.
2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.
3. Fort Zumwalt South (22-4) def. Glendale, 3-1.
4. Francis Howell Central (15-7) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6) was idle.
6. Lindbergh (11-3) was idle.
7. Lafayette (10-6) was idle.
8. Ladue (7-3) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-10) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (14-9) was idle.
Small school schools - 11/14
1. St. Dominic (23-1) def. Jefferson City, 2-0.
2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (17-2) def. St. Joseph LeBlond, 7-2.
4. Union (18-4) was idle.
5. St. Charles (11-7) was idle.
6. Priory (8-6) was idle.
7. MICDS (12-3) def. Pleasant Hill, 4-0.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. Lutheran South (7-6) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports