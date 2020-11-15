|Large school schools - 11/14
|1. De Smet (9-2) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (22-4) def. Glendale, 3-1.
|4. Francis Howell Central (15-7) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6) was idle.
|6. Lindbergh (11-3) was idle.
|7. Lafayette (10-6) was idle.
|8. Ladue (7-3) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-10) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (14-9) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/14
|1. St. Dominic (23-1) def. Jefferson City, 2-0.
|2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (17-2) def. St. Joseph LeBlond, 7-2.
|4. Union (18-4) was idle.
|5. St. Charles (11-7) was idle.
|6. Priory (8-6) was idle.
|7. MICDS (12-3) def. Pleasant Hill, 4-0.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (7-6) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
