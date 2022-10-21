|Large school schools - 10/20
|1. SLUH (17-4) lost to De Smet (14-3), 1-0.
|2. De Smet (14-3) def. SLUH (17-4), 1-0.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) tied Ladue (13-7), 1-1.
|4. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (16-6) def. Priory (10-10), 3-0.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (14-4) def. St. Charles West (9-11), 8-0.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-5) was idle.
|9. Triad (17-3) was idle.
|10. Vianney (13-7) lost to CBC (11-9), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/20
|1. Althoff (24-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (15-2) def. Principia (7-9), 4-0.
|3. Westminster (15-5) lost to Timberland (8-10), 1-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) at Brentwood (11-7), 4 p.m.
|5. Civic Memorial (22-4) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (11-6) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-5) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-6) was idle.
|9. Clayton (12-6) at Oakville (10-6), 6 p.m.
|10. Priory (10-10) lost to Chaminade (16-6), 3-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.