|Large school schools - 9/20
|1. Ladue (8-3) lost to Kirkwood (5-1), 2-1.
|2. Collinsville (9-1) def. Edwardsville (9-4), 2-1.
|3. Vianney (7-3) def. Mehlville (1-5), 2-1.
|4. Francis Howell Central (7-2) lost to Timberland (3-5), 1-0.
|5. Belleville East (9-1) def. Alton (4-7), 1-0.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt East (6-3), 3-1.
|7. Webster Groves (8-1) def. Chaminade (3-6), 4-0.
|8. De Smet (6-2) lost to Gateway Legacy Christian (3-1), 4-1.
|9. SLUH (6-3) was idle.
|10. CBC (6-4) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/20
|1. Althoff (12-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-2) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (3-4) def. Tolton Catholic, 4-0.
|4. Civic Memorial (11-3) lost to Mascoutah (9-4), 2-1.
|5. Bayless (9-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (7-2) def. Winfield (2-7), 7-0.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-3) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (2-8) at Gordon Moore Park, 4:30 p.m.
|8. Westminster (7-2) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-4) was idle.
|10. Columbia (7-4) at Salem, Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.