|Large school schools - 8/27
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (2-0) def. Rochester, 2-0.
|3. Ladue (2-1) def. Quincy, 4-2.
|4. Chaminade (0-1) lost to SLUH (1-0), 2-1.
|5. SLUH (1-0) def. Chaminade (0-1), 2-1.
|6. CBC (1-1) def. Webster Groves (0-1), 2-1.
|7. Triad (0-2) lost to O'Fallon (2-1), 3-2.
|8. Mehlville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Vianney (1-0) def. St. Dominic (0-1), 1-0.
|10. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/27
|1. Althoff (2-1) def. Columbia (2-1), 3-2.
|2. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (2-0) def. Cape Notre Dame (0-1), 6-2.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) lost to Vianney (1-0), 1-0.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. St. Charles (0-1), 2-1.
|6. Orchard Farm (0-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 5-0.
|7. St. Pius X (1-0) def. Maplewood-RH (0-1), 5-1.
|8. Civic Memorial (3-0) def. Marion (1-2), 4-0.
|9. Westminster (1-0) def. Priory (0-1), 1-0.
|10. Columbia (2-1) lost to Althoff (2-1), 3-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.