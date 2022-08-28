 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/27
1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) was idle.
2. Collinsville (2-0) def. Rochester, 2-0.
3. Ladue (2-1) def. Quincy, 4-2.
4. Chaminade (0-1) lost to SLUH (1-0), 2-1.
5. SLUH (1-0) def. Chaminade (0-1), 2-1.
6. CBC (1-1) def. Webster Groves (0-1), 2-1.
7. Triad (0-2) lost to O'Fallon (2-1), 3-2.
8. Mehlville (0-0) was idle.
9. Vianney (1-0) def. St. Dominic (0-1), 1-0.
10. Oakville (0-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 8/27
1. Althoff (2-1) def. Columbia (2-1), 3-2.
2. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
3. John Burroughs (2-0) def. Cape Notre Dame (0-1), 6-2.
4. St. Dominic (0-1) lost to Vianney (1-0), 1-0.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. St. Charles (0-1), 2-1.
6. Orchard Farm (0-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 5-0.
7. St. Pius X (1-0) def. Maplewood-RH (0-1), 5-1.
8. Civic Memorial (3-0) def. Marion (1-2), 4-0.
9. Westminster (1-0) def. Priory (0-1), 1-0.
10. Columbia (2-1) lost to Althoff (2-1), 3-2.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

