|Large school schools - 10/11
|1. Webster Groves (14-2) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (15-3) lost to O'Fallon (10-7), 2-1.
|3. De Smet (10-3) was idle.
|4. SLUH (15-3) def. CBC (10-9), 2-1.
|5. CBC (10-9) lost to SLUH (15-3), 2-1.
|6. Belleville East (11-4) was idle.
|7. Summit (10-6) def. John Burroughs (10-5), 2-1.
|8. Triad (15-3) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (12-3) def. Fort Zumwalt North (10-5), 4-2.
|10. Ladue (13-6) lost to Chaminade (12-6), 4-0.
|Small school schools - 10/11
|1. Althoff (21-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (11-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (12-5) def. St. Charles (8-10), 1-0.
|4. John Burroughs (10-5) vs. Lutheran North (2-10), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Westminster (13-4) def. Lafayette (9-7), 1-0.
|6. Civic Memorial (20-4) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (15-5) was idle.
|8. Bayless (14-4) vs. Hancock (0-10), 5 p.m.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (8-7) def. St. Mary's (8-9), 6-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.