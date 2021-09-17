|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Francis Howell (6-1) tied Rock Bridge, 0-0.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1), 1-0.
|3. CBC (5-0) lost to SLUH (5-0), 3-2.
|4. Edwardsville (9-1) vs. Belleville West (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (5-1), 1-0.
|6. Francis Howell Central (5-2) was idle.
|7. Ladue (6-0) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (3-0) def. Kirkwood (3-1), 4-1.
|9. Oakville (2-2) was idle.
|10. Triad (7-0) def. Civic Memorial (9-0), 4-0.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. St. Dominic (6-0) def. Summit (3-3), 2-1.
|2. John Burroughs (5-1) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (7-0) def. Wright City (1-3), 8-0.
|4. Whitfield (3-1) was idle.
|5. Althoff (8-3) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (9-0) lost to Triad (7-0), 4-0.
|7. MICDS (4-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (5-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (5-5) def. Metro-East Lutheran (1-5), 11-1.