|Large school schools - 10/6
|1. Webster Groves (14-1) def. Summit (9-6), 5-1.
|2. Collinsville (15-2) def. Belleville East (11-4), 1-0.
|3. De Smet (10-3) was idle.
|4. SLUH (13-3) def. Lindbergh (8-5), 5-0.
|5. CBC (10-6) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (11-4) lost to Collinsville (15-2), 1-0.
|7. Summit (9-6) lost to Webster Groves (14-1), 5-1.
|8. Triad (15-3) lost to Waterloo (8-9), 2-1.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-3) def. Fort Zumwalt West (5-9), 2-1.
|10. Ladue (10-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/6
|1. Althoff (20-1) vs. Granite City (4-11), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (11-4) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (10-4) lost to Priory (6-9), 2-1.
|5. Westminster (11-4) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (19-4) def. Jerseyville (8-12), 3-1.
|7. Alton Marquette (13-5) at Metro-East Lutheran (2-12), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Bayless (12-3) vs. Crossroads College Prep (0-7), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (6-7) def. Tolton Catholic, 4-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.