|Large school schools - 11/3
|1. SLUH (20-4) was idle.
|2. De Smet (17-4) lost to CBC (15-9), 1-0.
|3. Webster Groves (18-3) def. Summit (17-7), 1-0.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (18-7) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (18-4) def. Fort Zumwalt South (12-14), 3-1.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (20-4) was idle.
|10. Vianney (16-8) lost to Lindbergh (16-7), 2-1.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 11/3
|1. Althoff (27-2) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (17-3) def. Ladue (17-8), 2-1.
|3. Westminster (17-6) lost to Orchard Farm (19-5), 2-1.
|4. Orchard Farm (19-5) def. Westminster (17-6), 2-1.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (13-8) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (14-8) was idle.
|10. Priory (11-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.