Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/29
1. SLUH (11-0) was idle.
2. CBC (10-1) was idle.
3. Fort Zumwalt South (9-2) was idle.
4. Mehlville (6-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (10-2) was idle.
6. Triad (12-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (10-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (12-2) was idle.
9. Chaminade (5-3) was idle.
10. Marquette (5-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/29
1. St. Dominic (11-1) lost to Westminster (10-2), 2-1.
2. John Burroughs (8-2) was idle.
3. Althoff (14-3) was idle.
4. MICDS (9-4) def. Lafayette (7-8), 2-1.
5. Westminster (10-2) def. St. Dominic (11-1), 2-1.
6. Orchard Farm (9-2) was idle.
7. Whitfield (5-2) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (13-2) def. Wood River (4-7), 8-0.
9. Alton Marquette (10-6) was idle.
10. Union (7-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

