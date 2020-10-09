|Large school schools - 10/8
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) at Francis Howell (8-4), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
|3. Summit (2-2) at Webster Groves (3-1), 4:30 p.m.
|4. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (2-8), 6 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell (8-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3) vs. Holt (4-8), 6:30 p.m.
|8. Lindbergh (4-0) vs. Ladue (1-2) at Ladue West Campus, 4 p.m.
|9. SLUH (3-0) vs. Vianney (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-4) at Parkway Central (2-2), 6 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/8
|1. St. Dominic (13-0) vs. Trinity (0-5), 6 p.m.
|2. Priory (3-1) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (4-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (9-2) at Farmington (3-6), 7 p.m.
|5. Union (11-3) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. Westminster (3-1) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
