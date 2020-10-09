 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/8
1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) at Francis Howell (8-4), 5:30 p.m.
2. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
3. Summit (2-2) at Webster Groves (3-1), 4:30 p.m.
4. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (11-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (2-8), 6 p.m.
6. Francis Howell (8-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1), 5:30 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3) vs. Holt (4-8), 6:30 p.m.
8. Lindbergh (4-0) vs. Ladue (1-2) at Ladue West Campus, 4 p.m.
9. SLUH (3-0) vs. Vianney (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-4) at Parkway Central (2-2), 6 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/8
1. St. Dominic (13-0) vs. Trinity (0-5), 6 p.m.
2. Priory (3-1) was idle.
3. John Burroughs (4-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (9-2) at Farmington (3-6), 7 p.m.
5. Union (11-3) was idle.
6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
7. Westminster (3-1) was idle.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. Affton (2-1) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports