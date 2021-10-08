|Large school schools - 10/7
|1. CBC (12-2) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (9-3) was idle.
|3. SLUH (13-1) vs. Helias, 5 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (11-3) def. Francis Howell (10-4), 4-2.
|5. Mehlville (9-1) def. Oakville (9-4), 2-0.
|6. Triad (17-0) def. Waterloo (8-8), 7-1.
|7. Collinsville (14-3) def. Belleville East (7-10), 4-0.
|8. Francis Howell (10-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (11-3), 4-2.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3) def. Holt (5-8), 3-2.
|10. Edwardsville (14-3) def. Belleville West (3-10), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/7
|1. Althoff (17-4) was idle.
|2. MICDS (10-4) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (11-2) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (9-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (10-3) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (11-2) was idle.
|7. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (16-2) def. Jerseyville (5-12), 11-1.
|9. Alton Marquette (10-7) was idle.
|10. Affton (11-3) def. University City (4-9), 6-0.