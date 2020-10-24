 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/23
1. De Smet (6-1) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) was idle.
3. Francis Howell (14-5) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (11-7) was idle.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-4) was idle.
7. Lindbergh (9-2) was idle.
8. SLUH (5-4) was idle.
9. Lafayette (8-4) at Pattonville (2-5), 6 p.m.
10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/23
1. St. Dominic (17-1) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (9-0) at Whitfield (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
3. Orchard Farm (12-2) was idle.
4. Union (17-3) was idle.
5. St. Charles (11-4) at Winfield (3-14), 4 p.m.
6. Priory (6-4) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (2-3) was idle.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. Lutheran South (7-3) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

