|Large school schools - 10/23
|1. De Smet (6-1) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (14-5) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (11-7) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-4) was idle.
|7. Lindbergh (9-2) was idle.
|8. SLUH (5-4) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (8-4) at Pattonville (2-5), 6 p.m.
|10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/23
|1. St. Dominic (17-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (9-0) at Whitfield (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Orchard Farm (12-2) was idle.
|4. Union (17-3) was idle.
|5. St. Charles (11-4) at Winfield (3-14), 4 p.m.
|6. Priory (6-4) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (2-3) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (7-3) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
