|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Francis Howell (6-1) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) was idle.
|3. CBC (4-0) def. De Smet (2-2), 2-0.
|4. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (5-1) lost to Holt (1-4), 3-2.
|7. Ladue (6-0) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
|9. Oakville (2-2) was idle.
|10. Triad (6-0) def. Waterloo (3-3), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. St. Dominic (5-0) def. Duchesne (2-4), 5-0.
|2. John Burroughs (5-1) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (6-0) was idle.
|4. Whitfield (3-1) was idle.
|5. Althoff (7-3) def. Carbondale (2-2), 3-0.
|6. Civic Memorial (9-0) was idle.
|7. MICDS (4-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (4-1) def. Parkway South (2-3), 5-1.
|9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (5-5) was idle.