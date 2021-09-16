 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/15
1. Francis Howell (6-1) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) was idle.
3. CBC (4-0) def. De Smet (2-2), 2-0.
4. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (5-1) lost to Holt (1-4), 3-2.
7. Ladue (6-0) was idle.
8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
9. Oakville (2-2) was idle.
10. Triad (6-0) def. Waterloo (3-3), 3-0.
Small school schools - 9/15
1. St. Dominic (5-0) def. Duchesne (2-4), 5-0.
2. John Burroughs (5-1) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (6-0) was idle.
4. Whitfield (3-1) was idle.
5. Althoff (7-3) def. Carbondale (2-2), 3-0.
6. Civic Memorial (9-0) was idle.
7. MICDS (4-2) was idle.
8. Westminster (4-1) def. Parkway South (2-3), 5-1.
9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pat Maroon brings the Stanley Cup to his Oakville stomping grounds

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News