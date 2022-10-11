|Large school schools - 10/10
|1. Webster Groves (14-2) lost to Vianney (10-6), 1-0.
|2. Collinsville (15-2) was idle.
|3. De Smet (10-3) was idle.
|4. SLUH (14-3) was idle.
|5. CBC (10-8) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (11-4) was idle.
|7. Summit (9-6) was idle.
|8. Triad (15-3) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (13-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/10
|1. Althoff (21-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (11-2) at Bayless (14-4), 6:30 p.m.
|3. Orchard Farm (11-5) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (10-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (12-4) def. Parkway North (4-11), 3-1.
|6. Civic Memorial (20-4) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (13-5) at Waterloo (8-9), 5:45 p.m.
|8. Bayless (14-4) vs. Whitfield (11-2), 6:30 p.m.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (7-7) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 4-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.