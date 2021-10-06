|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. SLUH (13-1) lost to Chaminade (9-3), 1-0.
|2. CBC (12-1) def. St. Dominic (11-2), 3-1.
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) was idle.
|4. Mehlville (8-1) def. Vianney (5-6), 2-1.
|5. Francis Howell (10-3) lost to Francis Howell Central (7-5), 2-1.
|6. Triad (16-0) def. Mascoutah (12-3), 1-0.
|7. Collinsville (13-3) def. Alton (1-15), 5-0.
|8. Edwardsville (13-3) lost to O'Fallon (11-5), 4-2.
|9. Chaminade (9-3) def. SLUH (13-1), 1-0.
|10. Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. St. Dominic (11-2) lost to CBC (12-1), 3-1.
|2. John Burroughs (8-3) was idle.
|3. Althoff (16-4) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-8), 9-2.
|4. MICDS (10-4) def. Westminster (10-3), 2-1.
|5. Westminster (10-3) lost to MICDS (10-4), 2-1.
|6. Orchard Farm (11-2) def. St. Charles West (6-8), 1-0.
|7. Whitfield (7-2) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (15-2) def. Highland (6-13), 2-1.
|9. Alton Marquette (10-7) was idle.
|10. Union (8-3) def. St. Clair (0-14), 8-0.