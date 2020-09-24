 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/23
1. Fort Zumwalt South (9-0) was idle.
2. Summit (0-0) was idle.
3. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (5-2) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (8-1) was idle.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-2) vs. St. Dominic (9-0), 5:45 p.m.
8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/23
1. St. Dominic (9-0) at Northwest Cedar Hill (6-2), 5:45 p.m.
2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (5-1) was idle.
5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (4-3) was idle.
7. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
9. St. Charles (6-2) was idle.
10. Union (6-2) vs. North County (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

