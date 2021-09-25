|Large school schools - 9/24
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2) was idle.
|2. SLUH (8-0) def. Lexington Clay, Ky., 5-1.
|3. CBC (9-1) was idle.
|4. Mehlville (5-0) was idle.
|5. Marquette (5-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (9-2) was idle.
|7. Triad (11-0) was idle.
|8. Collinsville (8-3) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (11-2) def. O'Fallon (9-2), 2-1.
|10. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/24
|1. St. Dominic (10-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-2) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (9-0) lost to Duchesne (6-5), 1-0.
|4. Whitfield (4-1) lost to Westminster (7-2), 3-2.
|5. Althoff (11-3) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-4), 8-1.
|6. MICDS (7-3) was idle.
|7. Westminster (7-2) def. Whitfield (4-1), 3-2.
|8. Civic Memorial (11-2) was idle.
|9. Affton (8-2) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (7-6) vs. Maryville Christian, 4:30 p.m.