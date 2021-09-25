 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/24
1. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2) was idle.
2. SLUH (8-0) def. Lexington Clay, Ky., 5-1.
3. CBC (9-1) was idle.
4. Mehlville (5-0) was idle.
5. Marquette (5-2) was idle.
6. Francis Howell (9-2) was idle.
7. Triad (11-0) was idle.
8. Collinsville (8-3) was idle.
9. Edwardsville (11-2) def. O'Fallon (9-2), 2-1.
10. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/24
1. St. Dominic (10-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-2) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (9-0) lost to Duchesne (6-5), 1-0.
4. Whitfield (4-1) lost to Westminster (7-2), 3-2.
5. Althoff (11-3) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-4), 8-1.
6. MICDS (7-3) was idle.
7. Westminster (7-2) def. Whitfield (4-1), 3-2.
8. Civic Memorial (11-2) was idle.
9. Affton (8-2) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (7-6) vs. Maryville Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

