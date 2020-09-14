 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Large school schools - 9/13
1. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) was idle.
2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) was idle.
3. Summit (0-0) was idle.
4. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (2-1) was idle.
6. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1) was idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/13
1. St. Dominic (5-0) was idle.
2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (3-1) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
6. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
10. Duchesne (3-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports