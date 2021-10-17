|Large school schools - 10/16
|1. SLUH (18-1) def. St. Dominic (12-3), 3-0.
|2. Chaminade (11-4) def. Nixa, 4-0.
|3. CBC (13-4) vs. Rockhurst at Jefferson City, 2 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) was idle.
|5. Mehlville (12-1) was idle.
|6. Triad (20-0) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (14-4) def. Fort Zumwalt West (7-10), 3-1.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/16
|1. Althoff (20-4) def. Freeburg (13-10), 3-0.
|2. MICDS (12-4) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (12-3) lost to SLUH (18-1), 3-0.
|4. John Burroughs (11-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (10-4) was idle.
|7. Orchard Farm (13-3) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (17-4) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-7) was idle.
|10. Affton (14-4) was idle.