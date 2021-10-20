|Large school schools - 10/19
|1. SLUH (19-1) def. Eureka (7-11), 4-0.
|2. Chaminade (12-4) def. St. Mary's (6-12), 2-0.
|3. CBC (13-4) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (17-3) def. Washington (5-13), 1-0.
|5. Mehlville (12-2) lost to Marquette (13-3), 1-0.
|6. Triad (20-0) def. Jerseyville (5-15), 11-0.
|7. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (15-4) def. Holt (6-10), 5-4.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (15-3) def. Belleville West (4-12), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/19
|1. Althoff (21-4) def. Breese Central (9-8), 3-0.
|2. MICDS (14-4) def. Borgia (2-17), 6-1.
|3. St. Dominic (13-3) def. De Smet (9-7), 5-4.
|4. John Burroughs (12-4) def. Principia (5-6), 3-1.
|5. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (10-5) lost to Parkway Central (4-9), 3-2.
|7. Orchard Farm (15-3) def. St. Charles (10-8), 2-0.
|8. Civic Memorial (17-4) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8) lost to Highland (10-14), 3-2.
|10. Affton (14-4) was idle.