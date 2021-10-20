 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/19
1. SLUH (19-1) def. Eureka (7-11), 4-0.
2. Chaminade (12-4) def. St. Mary's (6-12), 2-0.
3. CBC (13-4) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (17-3) def. Washington (5-13), 1-0.
5. Mehlville (12-2) lost to Marquette (13-3), 1-0.
6. Triad (20-0) def. Jerseyville (5-15), 11-0.
7. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (15-4) def. Holt (6-10), 5-4.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (15-3) def. Belleville West (4-12), 3-0.
Small school schools - 10/19
1. Althoff (21-4) def. Breese Central (9-8), 3-0.
2. MICDS (14-4) def. Borgia (2-17), 6-1.
3. St. Dominic (13-3) def. De Smet (9-7), 5-4.
4. John Burroughs (12-4) def. Principia (5-6), 3-1.
5. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
6. Whitfield (10-5) lost to Parkway Central (4-9), 3-2.
7. Orchard Farm (15-3) def. St. Charles (10-8), 2-0.
8. Civic Memorial (17-4) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-8) lost to Highland (10-14), 3-2.
10. Affton (14-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

