|Large school schools - 10/9
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) vs. Jefferson City at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
|2. Chaminade (4-2) was idle.
|3. Summit (3-2) vs. Parkway Central (2-3), 6 p.m.
|4. De Smet (2-1) at CBC (0-4), 7 p.m (postponed).
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (8-4) vs. KC East at Rock Bridge, 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (4-0) was idle.
|9. SLUH (3-0) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/9
|1. St. Dominic (13-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (4-1) vs. Whitfield (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. John Burroughs (4-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (10-2) at Whitfield (1-3), 4 p.m.
|5. Union (11-3) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. Westminster (3-2) at Kirkwood (4-1), 4 p.m.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
