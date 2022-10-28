|Large school schools - 10/27
|1. SLUH (18-4) was idle.
|2. De Smet (15-3) def. Parkway South (4-15), 8-0.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (16-7) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (15-4) def. Parkway North (5-19), 4-0.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-5) lost to Borgia (10-9), 4-1.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (19-3) was idle.
|10. Vianney (14-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/27
|1. Althoff (26-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (15-3) lost to Ladue (15-7), 2-1.
|3. Westminster (16-5) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (16-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (14-10), 1-0.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-4) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (12-7) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (13-7) was idle.
|10. Priory (11-10) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.