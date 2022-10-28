 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/27
1. SLUH (18-4) was idle.
2. De Smet (15-3) def. Parkway South (4-15), 8-0.
3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
5. Chaminade (16-7) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt East (15-4) def. Parkway North (5-19), 4-0.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-5) lost to Borgia (10-9), 4-1.
8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
9. Triad (19-3) was idle.
10. Vianney (14-7) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/27
1. Althoff (26-1) was idle.
2. Whitfield (15-3) lost to Ladue (15-7), 2-1.
3. Westminster (16-5) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (16-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (14-10), 1-0.
5. Civic Memorial (24-4) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (12-7) was idle.
7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
9. Clayton (13-7) was idle.
10. Priory (11-10) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

