 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/14
1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-6), 5:30 p.m.
2. De Smet (3-1) was idle.
3. Francis Howell Central (12-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (11-5) at Eureka (2-4), 5 p.m.
5. Lindbergh (7-0) was idle.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) was idle.
7. SLUH (4-0) was idle.
8. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) was idle.
10. Parkway North (4-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/14
1. St. Dominic (14-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-0) at Parkway Central (2-4), 4 p.m.
3. Priory (4-2) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (11-2) was idle.
5. Union (13-3) was idle.
6. St. Charles (10-4) at Wright City (7-7), 6 p.m.
7. St. Mary's (2-1) was idle.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. O'Fallon Christian (7-6) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/121. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) is idle.2. Chaminade (4-4) vs. John Burroughs (6-0), 4 p.m.3. Summit (3-2) is idle.4.…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) is idle.2. Chaminade (4-3) is idle.3. Summit (3-2) is idle.4. De Smet (2-1) is idle.5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports