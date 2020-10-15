|Large school schools - 10/14
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-6), 5:30 p.m.
|2. De Smet (3-1) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell Central (12-3) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (11-5) at Eureka (2-4), 5 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (7-0) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) was idle.
|7. SLUH (4-0) was idle.
|8. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/14
|1. St. Dominic (14-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-0) at Parkway Central (2-4), 4 p.m.
|3. Priory (4-2) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (11-2) was idle.
|5. Union (13-3) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (10-4) at Wright City (7-7), 6 p.m.
|7. St. Mary's (2-1) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon Christian (7-6) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
