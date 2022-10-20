|Large school schools - 10/19
|1. SLUH (17-3) was idle.
|2. De Smet (13-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-3) def. Quincy, 3-1.
|5. Chaminade (15-6) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (13-4) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-5) was idle.
|9. Triad (17-3) def. Highland (6-17), 6-0.
|10. Vianney (13-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/19
|1. Althoff (24-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (14-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (15-4) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (22-4) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (11-6) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-5) def. Jerseyville (8-15), 6-1.
|8. Columbia (17-6) was idle.
|9. Clayton (12-6) was idle.
|10. Priory (10-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.