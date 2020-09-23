|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (9-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-5), 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3), 6 p.m.
|3. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|4. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (5-2) vs. Holt (2-5), 7:30 p.m.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (2-5), 6:30 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1) at Farmington (2-4), 7 p.m.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|10. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. St. Dominic (8-0) vs. Borgia (4-3), 6:45 p.m.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (5-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (4-4), 6:30 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (4-3) was idle.
|6. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (4-3) at St. Dominic (8-0), 6:45 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.