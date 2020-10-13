|Large school schools - 10/12
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (4-4) vs. John Burroughs (6-0), 4 p.m.
|3. Summit (3-2) was idle.
|4. De Smet (3-1) vs. Eureka (2-3), 7 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-3) at St. Dominic (14-0), 6 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell (9-5) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (6-0) at Mehlville (3-3), 7 p.m.
|9. SLUH (4-0) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-5) vs. Timberland (10-5), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/12
|1. St. Dominic (14-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-3), 6 p.m.
|2. Priory (4-1) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (6-0) at Chaminade (4-4), 4 p.m.
|4. Orchard Farm (10-2) at Winfield (3-11), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Union (11-3) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. Westminster (3-3) at Lafayette (3-4), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-1) at Lutheran South (2-2), 5:45 p.m.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.