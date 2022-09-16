|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Ladue (8-1) lost to Marquette (2-2), 1-0.
|2. Collinsville (7-1) vs. Belleville East (8-0), 6:30 p.m.
|3. Vianney (6-1) lost to SLUH (4-2), 3-2.
|4. Francis Howell Central (6-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-4), 1-0.
|5. Belleville East (8-0) at Collinsville (7-1), 6:30 p.m.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) def. Holt (2-4), 3-1.
|7. Webster Groves (5-1) def. Eureka (5-1), 1-0.
|8. De Smet (5-0) lost to CBC (4-4), 3-1.
|9. SLUH (4-2) def. Vianney (6-1), 3-2.
|10. CBC (4-4) def. De Smet (5-0), 3-1.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Althoff (9-1) vs. Alton Marquette (6-2) at Gordon Moore Park, 6 p.m.
|2. John Burroughs (6-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) lost to Francis Howell (2-4), 3-2.
|4. Civic Memorial (10-1) lost to Triad (7-2), 2-1.
|5. Bayless (7-0) def. Principia (2-2), 1-0.
|6. Orchard Farm (5-2) def. St. Charles (4-2), 2-0.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-2) vs. Althoff (9-1) at Gordon Moore Park, 6 p.m.
|8. Westminster (6-1) lost to Lutheran South (2-4), 2-1.
|9. Clayton (3-3) was idle.
|10. Columbia (5-4) at Freeburg (4-2), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.