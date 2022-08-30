|Large school schools - 8/29
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) lost to Lafayette (1-0), 4-0.
|2. Collinsville (2-0) was idle.
|3. Ladue (2-1) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
|5. SLUH (1-0) was idle.
|6. CBC (1-1) was idle.
|7. Triad (0-2) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Vianney (1-0) was idle.
|10. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/29
|1. Althoff (2-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (2-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (0-1) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (1-0) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (4-0) def. Breese Central (0-3), 6-1.
|9. Westminster (1-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.