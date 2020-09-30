 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/29
1. Fort Zumwalt South (11-0) vs. CBC (0-1), 7 p.m.
2. Summit (1-0) vs. Lafayette (0-2), 6 p.m.
3. De Smet (1-0) vs. Vianney (0-1), 6 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (7-2) vs. Timberland (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
5. Francis Howell Central (8-2) vs. Chaminade (1-0), 7 p.m.
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (8-2) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2) vs. North County (3-3), 6 p.m.
8. Chaminade (1-0) at Francis Howell Central (8-2), 7 p.m.
9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (0-0) vs. Clayton (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/29
1. St. Dominic (9-0) was idle.
2. Priory (1-0) at Lutheran North (0-1), 4:30 p.m.
3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (7-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (3-7), 4:15 p.m.
5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (4-5) vs. Cape Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
7. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
8. Whitfield (0-1) vs. Mehlville (1-0), 4:15 p.m.
9. St. Charles (7-3) vs. Winfield (3-7), 5 p.m.
10. Union (7-2) at St. Clair (1-7), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

