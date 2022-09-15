|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Ladue (8-1) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (7-1) was idle.
|3. Vianney (6-1) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (6-1) was idle.
|5. Belleville East (8-0) def. Granite City (1-8), 4-1.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (5-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (5-0) was idle.
|9. SLUH (4-2) was idle.
|10. CBC (4-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Althoff (9-1) def. Carbondale (1-3), 5-0.
|2. John Burroughs (6-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (10-1) was idle.
|5. Bayless (7-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (5-2) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (6-1) def. Hazelwood West (3-2), 2-0.
|9. Clayton (3-3) lost to Kirkwood (4-1), 2-1.
|10. Columbia (5-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.