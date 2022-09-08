|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Collinsville (6-0) was idle.
|2. Ladue (5-1) was idle.
|3. SLUH (4-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-0) was idle.
|5. Vianney (4-1) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (5-0) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0) was idle.
|8. CBC (3-3) was idle.
|9. Chaminade (1-3) lost to Parkway Central (1-2), 1-0.
|10. Francis Howell North (3-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. Althoff (5-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (5-0) def. Lutheran South (1-3), 2-0.
|3. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (7-1) was idle.
|5. Bayless (4-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (2-2) was idle.
|7. Clayton (3-1) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (4-1) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (3-1) def. Festus (1-4), 8-0.
|10. Columbia (4-2) def. Granite City (1-5), 3-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.