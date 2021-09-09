|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Francis Howell (4-1) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) def. Fort Zumwalt North (1-2), 6-2.
|3. Edwardsville (8-1) was idle.
|4. CBC (2-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (4-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (1-1) was idle.
|7. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (3-0) was idle.
|9. Ladue (5-0) was idle.
|10. Triad (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. St. Dominic (3-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (3-1) def. Lutheran South (1-2), 4-0.
|3. Althoff (6-1) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (4-0) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (6-0) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (1-1) was idle.
|7. MICDS (2-1) was idle.
|8. Westminster (3-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (2-1) def. Parkway North (1-2), 3-1.
|10. Priory (1-2) was idle.