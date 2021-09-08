 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/7
1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.
2. Francis Howell (3-1) def. Troy Buchanan (2-1), 4-1.
3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) def. Fort Zumwalt East (1-1), 2-1.
4. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-1), 2-0.
5. Edwardsville (7-1) at Belleville East (4-3), 7 p.m.
6. Triad (4-0) def. Highland (4-2), 3-0.
7. Lindbergh (1-1) tied Priory (1-2), 1-1.
8. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
9. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-1) lost to Francis Howell Central (3-0), 2-1.
Small school schools - 9/7
1. St. Dominic (3-0) tied Oakville (1-1), 2-2.
2. Whitfield (1-1) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (4-0) def. St. Charles (2-2), 2-1.
4. MICDS (2-1) was idle.
5. John Burroughs (3-1) was idle.
6. Althoff (6-1) was idle.
7. Union (2-1) lost to Parkway West (0-3), 4-0.
8. Mascoutah (3-1) def. Jerseyville (3-1), 8-0.
9. Priory (1-2) tied Lindbergh (1-1), 1-1.
10. Civic Memorial (5-0) def. Waterloo (2-1), 4-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Top 10 schedule, results

