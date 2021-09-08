|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (3-1) def. Troy Buchanan (2-1), 4-1.
|3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) def. Fort Zumwalt East (1-1), 2-1.
|4. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-1), 2-0.
|5. Edwardsville (7-1) at Belleville East (4-3), 7 p.m.
|6. Triad (4-0) def. Highland (4-2), 3-0.
|7. Lindbergh (1-1) tied Priory (1-2), 1-1.
|8. Chaminade (0-1) was idle.
|9. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-1) lost to Francis Howell Central (3-0), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. St. Dominic (3-0) tied Oakville (1-1), 2-2.
|2. Whitfield (1-1) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (4-0) def. St. Charles (2-2), 2-1.
|4. MICDS (2-1) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (3-1) was idle.
|6. Althoff (6-1) was idle.
|7. Union (2-1) lost to Parkway West (0-3), 4-0.
|8. Mascoutah (3-1) def. Jerseyville (3-1), 8-0.
|9. Priory (1-2) tied Lindbergh (1-1), 1-1.
|10. Civic Memorial (5-0) def. Waterloo (2-1), 4-0.