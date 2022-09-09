|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Collinsville (6-0) was idle.
|2. Ladue (6-1) def. Mehlville (1-2), 3-2.
|3. SLUH (4-1) lost to Webster Groves (5-1), 2-0.
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-1) lost to Francis Howell (1-3), 2-1.
|5. Vianney (4-1) tied Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0), 1-1.
|6. Belleville East (6-0) def. Columbia (4-3), 1-0.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0) tied Vianney (4-1), 1-1.
|8. CBC (3-3) was idle.
|9. Chaminade (1-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell North (4-0) def. Troy Buchanan (2-2), 2-0.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. Althoff (6-1) def. Marion (1-3), 6-1.
|2. John Burroughs (5-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (1-1) tied Holt (2-2), 1-1.
|4. Civic Memorial (8-1) def. Highland (1-5), 6-0.
|5. Bayless (5-0) def. Hancock (0-2), 9-1.
|6. Orchard Farm (3-2) def. St. Charles West (1-3), 5-0.
|7. Clayton (3-1) vs. Whitfield (1-2), 5:45 p.m.
|8. Alton Marquette (5-1) def. Father McGivney (4-4), 3-1.
|9. St. Pius X (3-1) was idle.
|10. Columbia (4-3) lost to Belleville East (6-0), 1-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.