|Large school schools - 11/5
|1. SLUH (20-5) lost to Chaminade (19-7), 3-2.
|2. De Smet (17-4) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (18-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (19-7) def. SLUH (20-5), 3-2.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (18-4) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (20-4) was idle.
|10. Vianney (16-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/5
|1. Althoff (27-2) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (17-3) was idle.
|3. Westminster (17-6) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (19-5) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (13-8) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (14-8) was idle.
|10. Priory (11-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.