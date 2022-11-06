 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 11/5
1. SLUH (20-5) lost to Chaminade (19-7), 3-2.
2. De Smet (17-4) was idle.
3. Webster Groves (18-3) was idle.
4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
5. Chaminade (19-7) def. SLUH (20-5), 3-2.
6. Fort Zumwalt East (18-4) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
9. Triad (20-4) was idle.
10. Vianney (16-8) was idle.

Small school schools - 11/5
1. Althoff (27-2) was idle.
2. Whitfield (17-3) was idle.
3. Westminster (17-6) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (19-5) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (13-8) was idle.
7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
9. Clayton (14-8) was idle.
10. Priory (11-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

